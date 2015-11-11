FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hurricane Kate to lose tropical characteristics by Wednesday night: NHC
November 11, 2015 / 8:57 PM / 2 years ago

Hurricane Kate to lose tropical characteristics by Wednesday night: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Hurricane Kate is forecast to lose its tropical characteristics by Wednesday night but remain a strong post-tropical cyclone during the next couple of days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.

Kate, the fourth hurricane of the 2015 Atlantic season, was located about 625 miles (1,005 km) northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy

