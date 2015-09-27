FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tropical storm Marty forms off Mexico's Pacific coast
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
September 27, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

Tropical storm Marty forms off Mexico's Pacific coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Tropical storm Marty formed off Mexico’s Pacific coast on Saturday night and could be near hurricane strength by Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Churning 305 miles (490 km) southwest of the beach resort of Acapulco, Marty is heading north at 5 miles per hour (8 kmh) and producing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kmh), the NHC said.

The Miami-based center forecast Marty would be close to the coast by Monday, but should stay offshore. (Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.