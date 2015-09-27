Tropical storm Marty forms off Mexico's Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Tropical storm Marty formed off Mexico’s Pacific coast on Saturday night and could be near hurricane strength by Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Churning 305 miles (490 km) southwest of the beach resort of Acapulco, Marty is heading north at 5 miles per hour (8 kmh) and producing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kmh), the NHC said.

The Miami-based center forecast Marty would be close to the coast by Monday, but should stay offshore. (Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Paul Tait)