Hurricane Center says Matthew weakens slightly to Category 4

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Hurricane Matthew weakened slightly early on Saturday as it moved towards Jamaica and Cuba with winds of up to 155 miles per hour (250 kph) powerful enough to wreck houses, forecasters said.

With Matthew about 420 miles (675 km) southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, the U.S. National Hurricane Center downgraded its designation to a Category 4, from the top Category 5, on the Saffir-Simpson scale of hurricane intensity.