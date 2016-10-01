FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Hurricane Center says Matthew weakens slightly to Category 4
October 1, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

Hurricane Center says Matthew weakens slightly to Category 4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Hurricane Matthew weakened slightly early on Saturday as it moved towards Jamaica and Cuba with winds of up to 155 miles per hour (250 kph) powerful enough to wreck houses, forecasters said.

With Matthew about 420 miles (675 km) southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, the U.S. National Hurricane Center downgraded its designation to a Category 4, from the top Category 5, on the Saffir-Simpson scale of hurricane intensity. (Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

