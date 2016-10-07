FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 478 died in Haiti from Hurricane Matthew - officials
October 7, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

At least 478 died in Haiti from Hurricane Matthew - officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The number of people killed by Hurricane Matthew in Haiti rose to at least 478 people on Friday, as information trickled in from remote areas previously cut off by the storm, officials said.

With the numbers rising quickly, different government agencies and committees differed on the total death toll. A Reuters tally of deaths reported by civil protection officials at a local level confirmed 478 had died.

Haiti's central civil protection agency, which takes longer to collate numbers, said 271 people died because of the storm. Some 61,500 remain in shelters, the agency said.

Reporting by Joseph Guyler Delva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
