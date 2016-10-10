UN seeks $119 million for Haiti hurricane victims

GENEVA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The United Nations appealed for $119 million on Monday to bring life-saving assistance to 750,000 people in southwest Haiti, which is reeling from a direct hit by Hurricane Matthew.

Funds will be used to provide food, clean drinking water and shelter to the most vulnerable after large areas of crops were destroyed and infrastructure damaged last week, the U.N. said in the three-month appeal to donors for the Caribbean country.

"Hurricane Matthew has resulted in the largest humanitarian crisis in Haiti since the 2010 earthquake at a time when the country is already facing an increase in the number of cholera cases, and severe food insecurity and malnutrition," it said. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles)