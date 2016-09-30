FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Matthew strengthens into Category 4 hurricane - NHC
September 30, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

Matthew strengthens into Category 4 hurricane - NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hurricane Matthew has strengthened into a Category 4, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday adding that a Hurricane Watch has been issued for Jamaica.

Matthew was located about 465 miles (750 kilometers) southeast of Kingston Jamaica with maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour (220 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Some additional strengthening is possible tonight, and some fluctuations in intensity are possible Saturday and Sunday, the NHC said.

Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft

