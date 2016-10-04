Hurricane Matthew makes landfall near western Haiti -NHC

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The extremely dangerous Hurricane Matthew made landfall near Les Anglais in western Haiti on Tuesday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

Matthew, which made a landfall at about 7 a.m EDT, is located about 125 miles (200 kilometers) south of the eastern tip of Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 145 miles per hour (230 km/h), the NHC said.

The eye of Matthew, a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir- Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, will move near eastern Cuba and move near or over portions of the southeastern and central Bahamas Tuesday night and Wednesday, the weather agency said.