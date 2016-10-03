FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Cuban nickel industry shuttered as Hurricane Matthew looms
#Market News
October 3, 2016 / 2:35 PM / a year ago

Cuban nickel industry shuttered as Hurricane Matthew looms

Marc Frank

1 Min Read

HAVANA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Cuba's two nickel processing plants were temporarily shut down on Monday, state-run media said, as powerful Hurricane Matthew threatened the eastern part of the Caribbean island, where the country's top export earning industry is located.

State-run television on Monday, reporting on a meeting of Cubaniquel, the state-run monopoly, said "the principal objective is to avoid serious damage and later carry out a smooth reopening of the industry."

The industry is located in Moa, Holguin province, where Cubaniquel owns one plant and is joint venture partner with Canadian mining company Sherritt International in another. (Reporting by Marc Frank; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
