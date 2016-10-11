FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Smithfield aims to reopen North Carolina hog plant Thurs -power supplier
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 11, 2016 / 10:50 PM / 10 months ago

Smithfield aims to reopen North Carolina hog plant Thurs -power supplier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct 11 (Reuters) - Smithfield Foods Inc is working to resume operations on Thursday at the world's largest hog processing facility in North Carolina, after closing it due to Hurricane Matthew, the plant's electric supplier told Reuters.

Representatives of Smithfield, owned by China's WH Group Ltd , could not immediately be reached for comment.

The plant in Tar Heel, N.C., has a daily slaughter capacity of 32,500 hogs, according to National Hog Farmer magazine. It was closed on Saturday because of the storm, a hog supplier has said. (Reporting by Jim Brumm; Writing by Tom Polansek; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.