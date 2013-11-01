FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 1, 2013 / 5:46 PM / 4 years ago

Tropical depression chugs toward Mexico's west coast, could worsen into storm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 1 (Reuters) - A tropical depression bore down on the northwestern coast of Mexico on Friday and could become a tropical storm over the weekend, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Tropical depression Eighteen-E was churning over the Pacific Ocean 300 miles (482 km) west-southwest of the port of Manzanillo and traveling northwest at 7 mph (11 kph) with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (56 kph), the NHC said.

“Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or so,” the NHC said. “The depression could become a tropical storm over the weekend.”

In September, Mexico suffered its worst flooding since records began when storms Manuel and Ingrid converged from the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico, killing more than 150 people and causing damage estimated at around $6 billion. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Simon Gardner and Philip Barbara)

