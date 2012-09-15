FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hurricane Nadine takes shape in Atlantic
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 15, 2012 / 3:15 PM / in 5 years

Hurricane Nadine takes shape in Atlantic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Hurricane Nadine swirled east of Bermuda over the open Atlantic Ocean on Saturday and forecasters said it posed no threat to land or to U.S. energy interests in the Gulf of Mexico.

Nadine, the eighth hurricane of the Atlantic season, formed on Friday night.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the cyclone was packing top sustained winds of 80 miles (130 km) per hour late Saturday morning.

It was located about 880 miles (1,420 km) east of Bermuda and moving east-northeast at 15 mph (24 kph), the Miami-based hurricane center said.

Reporting By Tom Brown; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.