Despite Sandy, most Jersey shore visitors plan summer return

By Ellen Wulfhorst NEW YORK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Most people who regularly vacation at the New Jersey shore plan to go this summer, despite damage left by Superstorm Sandy, but many are booking shorter visits, according to a survey released on Tuesday. Roughly two-thirds of those planning shorter visits cited reasons related to Sandy, said the Rutgers-Eagleton poll, sponsored by the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University, the state university of New Jersey. The October 2012 storm pounded the Jersey shore, destroying homes, businesses, rental properties, beaches, marinas and summer resort icons such as boardwalks and amusement parks. On Tuesday, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie announced plans to rebuild a 12.5 mile stretch of Route 35, a major north-south access road to shore towns that was badly damaged. The road rebuilding entails more than $200 million in federal highway funds, Christie said in a statement. The project begins this summer and should be completed in two years. The survey found that three out of five New Jersey residents typically spend time "down the shore" during summers. Atlantic City, Seaside Heights and Wildwood are the most popular destinations, it said. It found 64 percent of shore visitors are planning to spend the same length of time, 20 percent plan to stay less time and 13 percent plan to stay longer this year. Among those planning a summer return is Regina Schaefer of Maplewood, New Jersey, who said she is booking a week at Long Beach Island in August with her husband and three children. "My husband actually feels strongly about going there to help them," she said. The family, which has been taking summer vacations down the shore for nearly 20 years, is renting a three-bedroom house about a block from the Atlantic Ocean, she said. Worried about what would be available post-Sandy, Schaefer said she started looking into summer rental properties earlier than usual this year. "There's definitely fewer available, and the prices are higher," she said. The Rutgers-Eagleton poll was conducted by telephone January 30 through February 3 using a random sample of 796 adults. The margin of error was plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. (Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Sofina Mirza-Reid)