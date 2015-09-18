FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2015 / 8:56 PM / 2 years ago

Tropical Depression 10 to develop into a storm by Friday night- NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Tropical Depression 10 of the Atlantic hurricane season is likely to develop into a tropical storm by Friday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

The system was located about 905 miles (1460 kilometers) of the Cape Verde Islands and with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression nine, located about 945 miles (1,515 km) of the Lesser Antilles with maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour (45km/h), is likely to become a remnant low on Saturday, and dissipate by Monday, the NHC added. (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru)

