10 months ago
Hurricane Nicole heads into open sea after direct hit on Bermuda -NHC
October 13, 2016 / 10:25 PM / 10 months ago

Hurricane Nicole heads into open sea after direct hit on Bermuda -NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Hurricane Nicole weakened on Thursday afternoon as it moved into the open sea after making a direct hit on Bermuda, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour (175 kph), was a strong Category 2 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale and capable of causing extensive damage.

By late afternoon, it was 130 miles (210 km) northeast of Bermuda, a British overseas territory that is a major insurance and reinsurance center. (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney)

