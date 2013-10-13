Tropical Storm Octave forms off Mexico's Baja Calif. coast- NHC

MEXICO CITY, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Octave formed south of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula early Sunday morning.

The storm, about 350 miles (560 km) south of the peninsula’s tip, was traveling northwest at about 14 miles per hour (22 kmph), Miami’s National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Octave had maximum sustained wind speeds of up to 50 miles per hour (85 kmph) and could strengthen slightly, the NHC said.

There were no hazards affecting land, according to the NHC advisory sent at 1500 GMT. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)