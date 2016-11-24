FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Hurricane Otto makes landfall along south Nicaragua coast -NHC
#Energy
November 24, 2016 / 6:20 PM / 9 months ago

Hurricane Otto makes landfall along south Nicaragua coast -NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Otto, the seventh Atlantic hurricane of the season, made landfall on the coast of southern Nicaragua to the north of the town of San Juan de Nicaragua, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

Otto is the southernmost landfalling hurricane in Central America on record, the NHC added.

The hurricane is located about 70 miles (110 km) south of Bluefields, Nicaragua, with maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour (175 kph), the NHC said.

Weakening should begin soon while Otto moves farther west inland, and is forecast to become a tropical storm by Thursday night, the Miami-based weather forecaster said. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru)

