Tropical storm Polo could become hurricane off Mexico Pacific Coast
September 16, 2014 / 6:16 PM / 3 years ago

Tropical storm Polo could become hurricane off Mexico Pacific Coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Tropical storm Polo could become a hurricane off Mexico’s Pacific Coast on Thursday the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning Polo was about 275 miles (440km) south of Mexico’s famous beach resort of Acapulco and moving in a northwest direction at 12 miles per hour (19 km per hour), the NHC said.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), with some strengthening forecast as it moves almost parallel along the southwestern coast of Mexico through Thursday, the NHC said.

Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
