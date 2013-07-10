FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tropical Storm Chantal passing south of Puerto Rico -NHC
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 10, 2013 / 3:11 AM / 4 years ago

Tropical Storm Chantal passing south of Puerto Rico -NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Chantal, the third named storm of the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season, was passing south of Puerto Rico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said late Tuesday.

The center of Chantal is expected to be near or over Hispaniola by Wednesday afternoon, eastern Cuba early Thursday and over the southeastern or central Bahamas later on Thursday, the U.S. weather forecasters said.

Chantal was swirling about 215 miles (345 kms) south of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and about 330 miles (530 km) south-east of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (95 km), the U.S. weather forecasters said.

(Links: www.nhc.noaa.gov/

www.skeetobiteweather.com/

www.wunderground.com/tropical/) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore; Editing by Stacey Joyce)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.