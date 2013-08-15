FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tropical Storm Erin forms in far east Atlantic -NHC
August 15, 2013 / 11:52 AM / in 4 years

Tropical Storm Erin forms in far east Atlantic -NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Erin, the fifth named storm of the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season, has formed west-southwest of the southern Cape Verde Islands in the far east Atlantic Ocean, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

Erin was swirling 65 miles (100 km) west-southwest of Brava in the Cape Verde Islands, and packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 kph), the Miami-based NHC said. (Reporting by Ratul Ray Chaudhuri in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

