Fay weakens in Atlantic to a tropical storm - NHC
#Energy
October 13, 2014 / 3:15 AM / 3 years ago

Fay weakens in Atlantic to a tropical storm - NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Hurricane Fay, the sixth named storm of the 2014 Atlantic hurricane season, has downgraded into a tropical storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Sunday.

The storm, with sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 km per hour), was about 400 miles (645 km) east northeast of Bermuda, and was moving toward the east at nearly 24 miles per hour (39 km per hour). That movement was expected to continue through to Monday morning followed by a turn toward the east-southeast into the mid-Atlantic.

“Additional steady weakening is expected during the next couple of days. Fay is forecast to become extra tropical on Monday,” the Miami based weather forecaster said. (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Robert Birsel)

