Low over Yucatan has high chance of becoming cyclone-NHC

Sept 18 (Reuters) - An area of low pressure now located over the Yucatan peninsula has a 70 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

“The low is forecast to move west-northwestward and emerge over the Bay of Campeche later today, where environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for the formation of a tropical depression over the next day or two,” the NHC said.

This disturbance will likely spread heavy rains over portions of eastern Mexico and could cause life-threatening floods and mudslides, it added. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bangalore; Editing by Mark Potter)