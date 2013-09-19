FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
High chance of cyclone over SW Gulf of Mexico -NHC
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 19, 2013 / 5:49 PM / 4 years ago

High chance of cyclone over SW Gulf of Mexico -NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - An area of low pressure located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico now has a high 60 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

Showers and thunderstorms have diminished on Thursday, the agency said.

“Conditions still appear somewhat conducive for the formation of a tropical depression during the next day or two while the system moves toward the west-northwest to northwestward at 5 to 10 miles per hour,” the NHC said.

Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.