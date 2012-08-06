FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Low chance of cyclone near Cape Verde Islands - NHC
August 6, 2012 / 11:56 PM / in 5 years

Low chance of cyclone near Cape Verde Islands - NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - A low pressure system located about 275
miles southwest of Cape Verde Islands had a 20 percent chance of
becoming a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours, the U.S.
National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Monday. 
    It was moving westward at about 15 miles per hour, the NHC
said.
    "Upper-level winds are only marginally conducive for any
significant development to occur," the Miami-based center said.
    Meanwhile, the NHC was also monitoring the Tropical Storm
Ernesto, that strengthened in the western Caribbean Sea on
Monday and was forecast to become a hurricane and smack into
Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.

