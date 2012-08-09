FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
High chance of cyclone near Cape Verde Islands-NHC
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 9, 2012 / 6:01 PM / 5 years ago

High chance of cyclone near Cape Verde Islands-NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - A low pressure system midway between the
Cape Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles has an 80 percent
chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours,
the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Thursday.
    Upper-level winds appear to be conducive for a tropical
depression to form later Thursday. The system is moving westward
at about 15 miles per hour (24 km per hour), the NHC said.
    The NHC was also monitoring another low pressure area
approaching the west coast of Africa which had a 20 percent
chance of becoming a tropical cyclone.
 

 (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by James
Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.