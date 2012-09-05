FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
50 pct chance of cyclone near Alabama coast - NHC
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 5, 2012 / 11:46 PM / in 5 years

50 pct chance of cyclone near Alabama coast - NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - A low-pressure system located near the
Alabama coast has a 50 percent chance of becoming a tropical
cyclone over the next couple of days, up from a 40 percent
earlier, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest
bulletin.
    "Upper-level winds are expected to be marginally conducive
for development of this disturbance over the next couple of days
as it moves slowly south-southwestward," the NHC said.
    An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to
investigate the system Thursday afternoon, if necessary, the NHC
added.
 

 (Reporting by Naveen Arul and Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by
Gary Hill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.