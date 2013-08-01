FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Low chance of cyclone near Bahamas -NHC
#Market News
August 1, 2013 / 6:06 PM / 4 years ago

Low chance of cyclone near Bahamas -NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The remnants of tropical system Dorian have become more concentrated along a trough of low pressure in the central and northwestern Bahamas Thursday, and there is a 20 percent chance of a new tropical cyclone forming during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

This disturbance is forecast to move northwest and north, bringing cloudiness, showers and gusty winds to portions of the northwestern Bahamas and the coastal waters of southeastern Florida on Friday and Saturday.

After that, the disturbance is expected to move toward the north-northeast and become associated with a frontal trough, the agency said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

