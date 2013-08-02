Low chance of cyclone east of Melbourne, Florida -NHC

Aug 2 (Reuters) - A weak area of low pressure associated with the remnants of tropical storm Dorian, located just east of Melbourne, Florida, has a 30 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

Cloudiness and showers will continue to affect portions of the northwestern Bahamas and the coastal waters of southeastern and central Florida Friday, the NHC said.

“Conditions are favorable for slight development Friday and early Saturday as the system moves northward near the Florida east coast,” the NHC said. (Reporting by Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)