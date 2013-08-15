FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Storm near Gulf of Mexico has 50 pct chance of becoming cyclone -NHC
#Industrials
August 15, 2013

Storm near Gulf of Mexico has 50 pct chance of becoming cyclone -NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - A weather disturbance in the extreme northwestern Caribbean Sea has become less organized overnight and now has a 50 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin.

Most of the shower activity is now moving over Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula and Belize, and development of this system before it moves over land has become less likely, the NHC said.

“However there is still potential for development once the disturbance moves over the Gulf of Mexico,” it said.

In its earlier bulletin, the agency had given a 70 percent chance of the system becoming a cyclone. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
