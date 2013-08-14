FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
High chance of cyclone in northwest Caribbean Sea -NHC
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2013 / 5:47 PM / in 4 years

High chance of cyclone in northwest Caribbean Sea -NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - A broad area of low pressure in the northwestern Caribbean Sea has a high 60 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

The storm system is moving toward the west-northwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour, the Miami-based weather forecasters said.

“Cloudiness and showers associated with this low continue to show signs of organization and a tropical depression could form before the disturbance reaches the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday,” the NHC said.

After Thursday, the weather system is forecast to move over the Gulf of Mexico, where upper-level winds would likely be a little less favorable for its development.

A separate low pressure system located a couple of hundred miles southeast of the Cape Verde Islands has a high 70 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone over the next couple of days, the NHC said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.