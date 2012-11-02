Fitch says government borrowers will weather Sandy

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings said on Friday it will be closely watching the recovery from storm Sandy but has rarely seen long-term financial fallout among municipal borrowers from natural disasters and expects few, if any, credit ratings actions.

“Any economic and financial impact of (similar) events has proven manageable in the short term and not detrimental to long-term credit quality. Ratings have rarely been adjusted based solely on the impact of disaster-related damage,” Fitch said in a news release.