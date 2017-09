Nov 14 (Reuters) - Storm Real Estate ASA

* Q3 rental income $3.2 million versus $3.3 million

* Q3 total operating profit $6.8 million versus loss $56,000

* Q3 fair value adjustments on investment property profit $4.8 million versus loss $2.1 million

* Says growth outlook is still positive, but expectations are lower than the beginning of the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: