Phillips 66 says Bayway refinery power back, no restart date
October 31, 2012 / 3:35 PM / 5 years ago

Phillips 66 says Bayway refinery power back, no restart date

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Power has been restored to Phillips 66’s Bayway refinery in New Jersey after Hurricane Sandy’s storm surge caused “some” flooding at the plant, but the company has no time frame for resuming operations, an executive said on a conference call on Wednesday.

The 238,000-barrel-per-day refinery, the second largest on the East Coast, was shut ahead of Sandy’s arrival on Monday. While several other plants that had slowed or shut operations have since resumed production, Bayway and another smaller nearby facilities have been hindered by power outages.

