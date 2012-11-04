FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Some 143,000 New Yorkers get different post-storm voting sites -mayor
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 4, 2012 / 8:10 PM / 5 years ago

Some 143,000 New Yorkers get different post-storm voting sites -mayor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Some 143,000 New York City voters will be reassigned to different polling sites for Tuesday’s U.S. presidential election in the wake of superstorm Sandy, Mayor Michael Bloomberg said on Sunday.

The Board of Elections informed him of the plan, Bloomberg told a press conference on the recovery from Sandy. “Over the next day it’s going to be critical that the Board of Elections communicate this to their poll workers,” he said.

“Unfortunately, there is a history of not communicating changes to their poll workers,” Bloomberg said, adding the board has proven to be “dysfunctional” in recent years. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.