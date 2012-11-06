FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bloomberg to close NYC parks, beaches as new storm approaches
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2012 / 6:46 PM / 5 years ago

Bloomberg to close NYC parks, beaches as new storm approaches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - New York City’s parks and beaches will be closed at noon on Wednesday for at least 24 hours as a new storm system approaches just over a week after superstorm Sandy devastated the region with widespread flooding and wind damage, the mayor said on Tuesday.

“We just don’t need to send our first responders into the ocean to save someone who is being foolish,” New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said.

Bloomberg also said city officials would try to evacuate residents from some low-lying waterfront neighborhoods on Wednesday when the nor‘easter is forecast to strike the region.

He emphasized Wednesday’s evacuations, designed to coincide with high tides when the storm surge would be highest, would not be as widespread as the mandatory evacuations of large parts of the city ordered before Sandy hit the city last week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.