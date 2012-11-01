FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mayor says Sandy's death toll in New York City is at least 37
November 1, 2012 / 4:35 PM / 5 years ago

Mayor says Sandy's death toll in New York City is at least 37

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - At least 37 people have been killed in New York City due to the massive storm Sandy, Mayor Michael Bloomberg said on Thursday.

Downtown Manhattan and parts of the city’s Brooklyn borough remain without electricity, and restoration of power will “take time,” Bloomberg said at a briefing.

Sunday’s New York Marathon remained on schedule and is “not going to redirect any focus” from the city’s safety and recovery efforts, he said.

The city’s schools are scheduled to reopen on Monday. Public school students have been out of school since Monday, when the massive storm slammed into the U.S. east coast, causing high winds and massive flooding.

