SIFMA RECOMMENDS US FIXED MARKET OPEN ON OCT. 31-STATEMENT
Yahoo's corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo's corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
#Market News
October 30, 2012 / 7:36 PM / 5 years ago

SIFMA RECOMMENDS US FIXED MARKET OPEN ON OCT. 31-STATEMENT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market will be open Wednesday, following the recommendations of an industry trade group.

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association recommended the U.S. government bond market, along with the markets in mortgage- and asset-backed securities, muni bonds, and other fixed income markets, after New York was hit by Sandy, the worst storm to hit the metro area in 75 years.

SIFMA cannot instruct individual firms on what to do, but the industry tends to follow its recommendations.

