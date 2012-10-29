FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Coast Guard rescues at least 14 from HMS Bounty replica
#Energy
October 29, 2012 / 1:15 PM / in 5 years

U.S. Coast Guard rescues at least 14 from HMS Bounty replica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - At least 14 of the 17 crew who abandoned the HMS Bounty while in the path of Hurricane Sandy have been rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard off North Carolina, the director of the vessel said on Monday.

Coast Guard helicopters hoisted the crew to safety, plucking them from life boats, director Tracie Simonin said after receiving an update from the Coast Guard. She was awaiting an update. The Coast Guard could not be reached for comment.

The tall ship was built for the 1962 movie “Mutiny on the Bounty” and lost power while at sea on Sunday night.

“The last we heard the ship was still upright,” Simonin said. (Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
