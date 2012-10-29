FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HMS Bounty replica is "reportedly sunk," U.S. Coast Guard says
October 29, 2012 / 6:56 PM / 5 years ago

HMS Bounty replica is "reportedly sunk," U.S. Coast Guard says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The replica tall ship HMS Bounty reportedly sank in the path of Hurricane Sandy off North Carolina on Monday, while 14 of the 16 crew members were rescued by helicopter from life rafts, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

“The vessel is reportedly sunk, but the mast is still visible,” the Coast Guard said, adding that it went down in 18-foot (5-metre) seas.

The 14 survivors were flown to a Coast Guard air station in North Carolina and were reported to have “no life threatening injuries.”

The air search was continuing for the two missing crew members and a Coast Guard Cutter was en route to assist with the search. (Reporting By David Adams; Editing by Eric Beech)

