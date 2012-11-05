FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal agencies seek 350 buses to ease New Jersey commuting snarls
November 5, 2012 / 11:20 PM / in 5 years

Federal agencies seek 350 buses to ease New Jersey commuting snarls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Federal agencies are trying to secure about 350 buses to augment commuting services from New Jersey, which has been particularly hard hit by suburban rail network outages in the aftermath of superstorm Sandy, a Federal Transit Administration spokesman said on Monday.

The FTA is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. General Services Administration to provide the buses to supplement routes that have been overwhelmed by commuters who ordinarily ride NJ Transit and PATH trains from the New Jersey suburbs to New York, the spokesman said.

