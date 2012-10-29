FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME Group's rate contracts trading to close early
#Market News
October 29, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 5 years

CME Group's rate contracts trading to close early

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc will shut down trading in interest-rate futures and options at 12 noon ET (1600 GMT) on Monday, a spokeswoman said, in line with the closing time of the underlying cash markets.

CME will accept credit default swap and interest rate deals until the regular acceptance time of 7 pm ET (2300 GMT). The U.S. yield curve will be derived at the early closing time of 12 noon.

U.S. stock markets have shut for their first weather-related closure in 27 years as Hurricane Sandy, the monster storm bearing down on the U.S. East Coast, strengthened on Monday after hundreds of thousands moved to higher ground and public transport shut down.

