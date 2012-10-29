FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME Group to reopen stock-index, rate trading Monday evening
#Market News
October 29, 2012 / 7:57 PM / in 5 years

CME Group to reopen stock-index, rate trading Monday evening

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc will reopen trading in stock-index and interest-rate futures and options Monday evening, the exchange operator said in a statement.

CME had closed the markets after U.S. stock-exchanges and the cash bond markets shut because of Hurricane Sandy.

CME will start up equity-index trading at 6 pm ET (0000 GMT), and close it back down at 9:15 ET (1315 GMT) Tuesday to coordinate with the closure of U.S. stock markets.

CME will reopen trading in Treasury, Eurodollar and other interest-rate contracts at 6 pm ET, and will resume normal trading hours thereafter.

Trading will be conducted as usual on Tuesday, it said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
