Colonial resumes more service out of NJ terminal after storm
November 6, 2012 / 5:41 PM / 5 years ago

Colonial resumes more service out of NJ terminal after storm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline said on Tuesday that it had resumed service to eight customer terminals connected to its Linden, New Jersey, terminal, following superstorm Sandy’s devastating blow to the U.S. East Coast.

Six more customer terminals tied to the Linden facility are scheduled to restart by the end of this week, the company said.

All Colonial mainlines are operating normally, including the pipeline supplying Linden, and the company is preparing for another storm expected to hit the Northeast on Wednesday, a spokesman said.

Colonial serves more than 20 customer terminals connected to its Linden facility.

