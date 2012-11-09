FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colonial Pipeline- Supply system still recovering after storm
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2012 / 7:00 PM / in 5 years

Colonial Pipeline- Supply system still recovering after storm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline said on Friday that it is working to overcome problems on its product delivery system, which connects refiners in the U.S. Gulf Coast to the northeast market, after Hurricane Sandy and this week’s nor‘easter devastated the region’s energy network.

Infrastructure issues - including damage to customer facilities linked to Colonial’s Linden, New Jersey terminal, road closures, and power outages at many of the region’s gasoline stations - could lead to additional shutdowns and a slow service, the company said.

Colonial returned to service its main refined fuels pipeline - Line 3 which runs from Greensboro, North Carolina, to Linden - and resumed service out of its Linden terminal last week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.