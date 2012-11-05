FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Con Edison says nor'easter may cause more power outages
November 5, 2012 / 6:01 PM / 5 years ago

Con Edison says nor'easter may cause more power outages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - A storm headed toward the U.S. East Coast states that already suffered damages from Hurricane Sandy may cause further power outages, New York power company Consolidated Edison said on Monday.

The nor‘easter bringing rain, wind and freezing temperatures is forecast to arrive on Wednesday and last into Thursday, according to AccuWeather.com.

It may also impede power restoration to those who need it, Con Edison said.

“....high winds and heavy rains could delay work on homes and businesses affected by Hurricane Sandy and could cause additional outages,” Con Edison said in a press release.

