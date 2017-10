Nov 1 (Reuters) - New York power company Consolidated Edison Inc said Thursday the vast majority of its New York City and Westchester County, New York, customers will have power back by the weekend of Nov. 10-11, following the destruction by Hurricane Sandy.

The company said it expects to restore power in lower- and mid- Manhattan by Saturday, Nov. 3.

Earlier, the company had been saying power would be restored to lower Manhattan by Friday or Saturday.