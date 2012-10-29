FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Partial crane collapse in New York prompts evacuations nearby
October 29, 2012 / 8:01 PM / 5 years ago

Partial crane collapse in New York prompts evacuations nearby

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - New York City officials ordered occupants of buildings near the site of a partially collapsed construction crane to evacuate the upper floors of those buildings on Monday as rescue officials fear the crane could crash to the ground.

The upper arm of the stricken crane could be seen dangling over the street near Central Park, several dozen stories in the air. Officials offered no immediate reason for the collapse Of the crane, which occurred as Hurricane Sandy approached the city.

“Due to a crane collapse at 157 West 57th Street in Manhattan, all occupants of buildings on West 57th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues must immediately move to the lower floors of your building and make contact with your building safety representative,” an email alert from the city said. (Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by David Brunnstrom)

