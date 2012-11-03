FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYC subway operating 80 pct of network, fuel headed to NY area -Cuomo
November 3, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 5 years ago

NYC subway operating 80 pct of network, fuel headed to NY area -Cuomo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The New York City subway system is now operating along 80 percent of its network, and more of the network will come back on line through the weekend, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday.

Addressing concerns about fuel shortages, particularly gasoline, that have hit the New York area since superstorm Sandy struck earlier this week, Cuomo also said 8 million gallons of fuel had been delivered since the New York Harbor reopened. Another 28 million gallons would be delivered this weekend, he said.

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer, a New York Democrat, said at the same press briefing in Manhattan that the U.S. Department of Defense would be trucking 12 million gallons of fuel to the area in the next few days to help alleviate the fuel crunch.

Cuomo said most of the flood waters that had swamped the site of the World Trade Center memorial and museum had now been pumped out.

