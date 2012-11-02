FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Storm Sandy blamed for at least 102 deaths in US, Canada
November 2, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 5 years ago

Storm Sandy blamed for at least 102 deaths in US, Canada

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Deaths in the United States and Canada
blamed on Sandy, the mega-storm that tore across the U.S. East
Coast this week, rose to at least 102 on Friday. 
    In New York City, 40 people have been found dead, half of
them on Staten Island, the borough that lies across New York
Harbor from lower Manhattan.
    In New Jersey, authorities said the death toll there had
reached 13 and 14 deaths were reported by emergency management
officials in Pennsylvania.
    The storm also killed at least 69 people in the Caribbean, 
including at least 54 in Haiti and 11 in Cuba, before hitting
the U.S. coast on Monday, authorities said.
    The following are reported and confirmed North American 
deaths related to the storm. State authorities have warned the
numbers are subject to change. A decrease may occur if the cause
of death is later deemed not to be a direct result of the storm.
    * New York state: 48 (40 in New York City and eight
elsewhere in the state)

    * New Jersey: 13

    * Maryland: 11

    * Pennsylvania: 14
    * West Virginia: 6
    * Connecticut: 4

    * Virginia: 2

    * North Carolina: 3*

    * Toronto, Canada: 1

* The U.S. Coast Guard has ended its search for the missing
captain of HMS Bounty, a tall ship that sank 125 miles (200 km)
off the southeast coast of Hatteras, North Carolina.

