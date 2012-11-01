US Dept of Energy- 4.7 mln customers still lack power post-Sandy

Nov 1 (Reuters) - About 4.7 million homes and businesses in 12 U.S. states remained without power early Thursday as utilities scrambled to restore service disrupted by Hurricane Sandy, U.S. Department of Energy data showed.

Power companies had restored electricity to more than 3 million customers across states on the East Coast. In total, Sandy left more than 8 million customers in 21 states from North Carolina to Maine and as far west as Illinois without power when the storm came ashore in New Jersey late Monday.