UPDATE 2-Nearly 4.5 mln still lack power after Sandy - DOE
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
November 1, 2012 / 4:00 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-Nearly 4.5 mln still lack power after Sandy - DOE

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds latest data on outages from DOE)
    Nov 1 (Reuters) - Nearly 4.5 million homes and businesses in 12 U.S. states
remained without power on Thursday afternoon, three days after Hurricane Sandy
battered the U.S. East Coast, federal data showed.
    That was down about 200,000 from the 4.7 million customers the U.S.
Department of Energy reported as being out earlier on Thursday.
    In total, at its peak, Sandy left 8.48 million customers in 21 states from
North Carolina to Maine and as far west as Illinois without power. That was
slightly more than the 8.38 million that lost service during last year's
Hurricane Irene.

    The following is a state-by-state breakout of customers affected by outages:
   
 
 State             Current    Percent of     Peak      Customers
                   Outages     Customers   Outages      Restored
                                 Without               Since Peak
                                  Power               
 Connecticut         348,294         17%     626,559       278,265
 Maryland             40,760          2%     311,020       270,260
 Massachusetts        12,883         <1%     298,072       285,189
 Michigan             10,004         <1%     120,637       110,633
 New Hampshire         8,324          1%     141,992       133,668
 New Jersey        1,733,202         43%   2,615,291       882,089
 New York          1,525,969         16%   2,097,933       571,964
 Ohio                 96,880          1%     267,323       170,443
 Pennsylvania        509,839          8%   1,267,512       757,673
 Rhode                21,376          4%     116,592        95,216
 Virginia              7,538         <1%     182,811       175,273
 West                139,581         14%     271,765       132,184
                                                                  
                                                                  
 TOTAL:            4,454,650               8,317,507     3,862,857
    
    States with fewer than 1,000 outages were not included in the table.
    

 (Reporting By Scott DiSavino and Eileen Houlihan in New York; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn)

